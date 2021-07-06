These photos offer a fascinating insight into the life of a 'proper' Leamington community

A fascinating insight into the life of a 'proper' Leamington community has been recorded in a new book.

‘Shrubland Street Royal Leamington Spa – A school, a street, a real community’ is the latest book to be published by local historian Allan Jennings

Allan said: “There are other streets in Royal Leamington Spa that were also ‘proper’ communities, where generations lived in the same street and where they went to the same school, but this book is about the one that I know about, Shrubland Street.

"At 360 pages, it has taken me around 16 years to research, and obtain information, memories and photographs.

"There are over 500 photographs and images, as well as detailed information about the street and a number of families who lived in the ‘old’ street. No doubt there are many more that I haven’t been able to find.

"Around half of the book is about Shrubland Street School. As the school has had a long standing association with St. John’s Church in Tachbrook Street, included is a potted history of the church and Wise Hall as well as a section on the Eagle Recreation Ground.”

Books can be bought from the Leamington branch of Waterstones and Warwick Books from July 16. They can also be obtained direct from Allan at the Plough and Harrow pub Whitnash on Friday July 16 and Monday July 19 from 2-4pm.

