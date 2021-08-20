Why the latest Covid and vaccine figures paint an encouraging picture for the Warwick district

No deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded in the Warwick district over the past seven days.

The latest data paints an encouraging picture, alongside the fact that three-quarters of people in the district have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Here are some key questions about the latest figures on Covid cases and vaccines:

HOW ARE THESE FIGURES (IN REGARDS TO DEATHS) PUT TOGETHER?

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the Warwick district. Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down. The figures show that there were two deaths in the Warwick district in the previous seven days. The dashboard shows that overall, 229 people had died in the area by August 20 (Friday).

WHAT ARE THE LATEST FIGURES ON COVID CASES?

The number of coronavirus cases in the Warwick district increased by 74 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 11,944 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the district when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 20 (Friday), up from 11,870 on Thursday. The rate of infection in the Warwick district now stands at 8,242 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,918.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,987 over the period, to 6,429,147.

WHAT ARE THE LATEST VACCINE FIGURES?

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in the Warwick district have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 93,768 people had received both jabs by August 19 (Thursday) – 73% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database. Across England, 76% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.