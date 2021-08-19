The British Motor Museum will host ‘Jaguars at Gaydon’ on September 4

Rare Jaguar cars will be on display near Leamington to celebrate two key milestones for the car manufacturer.

The British Motor Museum will host ‘Jaguars at Gaydon’ on September 4 which will mark both Sir William Lyon’s 120th birthday and the 25th anniversary of the XK8.

The first ever ‘Jaguars at Gaydon’ took place last September and is a joint show between the Museum and the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust (JDHT).

The organisers will be showing off some very rare cars to mark the 25th anniversary of the XK8 including the last XK8 and the gadget packed green XKR from the film ‘Die Another Day’.

Bob Beecham, well-known for his extensive Jaguar knowledge, will be commentating throughout the day in the show arena. The popular band ‘My Favourite Things’ will also be performing a selection of vintage hits.

Tom Caren, show manager at the British Motor Museum, said: “Whether you’re a member of the Daimler and Lanchester Owners Club, Jaguar Drivers’ Club, Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club or even if you’re not a club member you are welcome to come along to this great day out to see the big cats of the motoring world”.