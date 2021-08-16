Major fireworks event at Kenilworth Castle cancelled for the second year running

For the second year running, the Kenilworth Round Table Fireworks event at Kenilworth Castle has been cancelled.

Organisers said that the uncertainly over Covid levels in November have led them to come to this decision.

The Kenilworth Round Table, who organise the event, said: "The peak of the Covid-19 pandemic is hopefully well behind us but it continues to create uncertainty, especially as autumn/winter approaches.

"Whilst the risks of transmission from mass outdoor gatherings are relatively low, it is still a risk during this period and may create non-essential additional pressures on public health and infrastructure services."

Chairman James Selby, said, “People’s health and safety at the event is our number one priority. The event is put on for the enjoyment of Kenilworth and the surrounding communities as well as raising substantial sums of money for charity, so this has not been an easy decision but is the right one to take in these continuing exceptional times”.

He added: “There are many months of planning ahead of the event itself, with fantastic support from much of the community, from marshalling to public support services, and numerous suppliers. We need to provide clarity and so have made this decision to postpone now.”

The Kenilworth Round Table is well known from the decades of charitable support of the local community through events each year such as the Fireworks at Kenilworth Castle in November, Santa’s Sleigh in December, and the Senior Citizens’ Party in March. As a registered charity, they raise tens of thousands of pounds each year, all of which is given back to local good causes.

As the Round Table Fireworks event, which is a major fundraiser, is cancelled this year, the group is encouraging people to visit the JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/kenilworthroundtable