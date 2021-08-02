How you can meet West Bromwich Albion legend Tony ‘Bomber’ Brown in Whitnash this month
You don't have to be a member of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters’ Club to come along and meet him
West Bromwich Albion legend Tony ‘Bomber’ Brown will be the special guest at a sporting event in Whitnash this month.
Tony is West Brom’s all time record goalscorer and also holds the record for the most club appearances.
He will be appearing at Whitnash Sports and Social Club at 7.30 on August 19, as the special guest of the Warwick and district branch of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters’ Club.
Entrance is free to Supporters Club members, but you can join on the night (£10) or pay £5 on the door. The Warwick Baggies said they assure everyone of a warm welcome.