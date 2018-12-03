Jonathan Pie is heading to Warwick Arts Centre - here's how to get tickets

Frustrated news reporter Jonathan Pie is heading to Warwick Arts Centre next year to berate the people in power - and the journalists apparently holding them to account.

Jonathan Pie is the creation of Tom Walker and has been described by Rory Bremner as "the most important satirical creation since Alan Partridge" and "brilliant, brave, raw and analytical without forgetting to be funny" by Ricky Gervais. With over 1.2 million Facebook followers, his videos regularly achieve millions of views going viral internationally. His response to the election of Donald Trump was viewed more than 150 million times worldwide. A recent clip exploring identity politics was viewed over 8 million times on Facebook alone.

Pie’s previous two tours, co-written by Tom Walker and his writing partner Andrew Doyle, sold out venues such as the Hammersmith Apollo and the London Palladium and were subsequently performed across the US and Australia.

His live show live show The Fake News Tour takes to the stage at the Royal and Derngate on Saturday October 26, 2019. Visit www.warwickartscentre.co.uk to book.