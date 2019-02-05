In The Night Garden, Milkshake and more: plenty of family fun in store with big shows at Leamington's Spa Centre

Shows for all the family are in store at the Spa Centre in Leamington over the next few months.

Many people's favourite elephant Elmer comes to the venue on February 22. Based on the classic children’s book series by David McKee, which celebrate its 30th birthday in 2019, Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show is a celebration of individuality and the power of laughter. The show features a menagerie of 21 loveable and colourful puppets, telling the tale of an elephant that stands out – both with his patchwork-coloured skin and his sense of humour – but ultimately realising that his friends have always valued his unique characteristics. The show’s subtle message that it is always best to be yourself, combined with the vibrant colour and cheeky humour of the main character, makes Elmer a great show for children aged 12 months and above.

February is also the perfect time to introduce children to classical music when Ensemble 360 returns with Giddy Goat. Ideal for ages three to seven, this musical tale is about facing fears and making friends. Jamie Rix and Lynne Chapman's story of Giddy Goat follows the trials and tribulations of Giddy, a young mountain goat who is scared of heights. Learn the songs and watch the video before the show at www.musicintheround.co.uk. They appearing at the Spa Centre on Sunday February 10 at 11.30am.

In April, The Twirlywoos set sail around the UK to welcome young fans along for a theatrical adventure. Expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises as they share the delight of discovery. With beautifully inventive puppetry the show promises a cast full of all favourite characters from the hit TV show. See them live on stage on April 23 and 24.

Prepare to be mesmerised in May when Milkshake Live returns with a brand new show. Be part of Milkshake Monkey’s Musical, learn the songs and dances with favourite Milkshake Friends, and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and stage come together. Appearing on May 18 and starring Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and Floogals, alongside two Milkshake presenters, the show has plenty of laughter, audience interaction and great fun to get everyone up on their feet.

For bookworms and any young child who likes animals, on June 1 and 2, the bestselling book Dear Zoo will come to life in a brand new stage show. Rod Campbell’s lift-the-flap book has delighted generations of young readers since it was first published in 1982 and has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide. This production will delight all those who have read the book as it unfolds with puppets, music and lots of audience interaction.

Tickets are selling fast for In The Night Garden Live on the June 15 and 16. Join Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends as they return with their new show. See all the characters beautifully brought to life with full size costumes, magical puppets and enchanting music.

