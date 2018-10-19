In the Night Garden comes to Leamington - tickets on sale now

Families can take a spectacular journey into the magical world of In the Night Garden when a new live show comes to Leamington next year.

Children’s favourite CBeebies stars - Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends - are all brought beautifully to life in a specially-written new story using full-size costumes and magical puppets with enchanting music and dancing.

Director Will Tuckett said: “Children know these characters so well, much better than we ever might think. They see them as proper friends - when they appear on stage live they are seeing friends liberated from the television or tablet. They are there, waving at them. Taking your child to see them live on stage is an extraordinary experience - it’s a genuinely heartwarming and truly magical thing and makes me love my job as much as I do."

Executive producer Oliver Seadon said: “When we made In the Night Garden Live we never imagined it would run for ten years and that over a million visitors would come to see it. It's incredibly exciting now to be making a brand-new show and taking it into theatres all over the country. This will be the first time that audiences get to see In the Night Garden Live in their local theatre.”

In the Night Garden Live is written by Helen Eastman, writer of Bing Live, and based on the Ragdoll television series created by Andrew Davenport. Directed by acclaimed Royal Ballet choreographer and director Will Tuckett, the show is produced by Minor Entertainment under licence from DHX Media.

The show comes to the Spa Centre on Saturday June 15 at 1pm and 4pm, and Sunday June 16 at 10am and 1pm.

Visit www.NightGardenLive.com to book.