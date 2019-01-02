Big names in comedy heading to Leamington

Some of Britain's funniest entertainers are heading to the Spa Centre in Leamington in the coming weeks.

This spring season of comedy will open with Paul Foot on February 1. Paul is a BBC New Comedy Award and Daily Telegraph Open Mike winner, has been nominated twice for a Barry at The Melbourne International Comedy Festival and was voted Best of The Fest and Best International Act at the 2013 Sydney and Perth Comedy Festivals respectively.

Andrew Lawrence, star of Live at The Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow and UK comedy’s foremost contrarian, takes a break from all the controversy in his new show, Clean, on February 8. There'll be no politics, no religion, no smut, no swearing - just jokes and good clean fun.

Ahir Shah returns to the Spa Centre on February 9 with a new stand-up show about life and what comes after, death and what comes before, and Bohemian Rhapsody. Andrew Doyle will be bringing his new show Friendly Fire to the venue's studio on February 16; Andrew is one of the UK’s foremost political satirists with Friendly Fire being his seventh solo stand up show.

British Comedy Award nominee, Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and Chortle Award winner Simon Munnery will bring his new tour The Wreath to Leamington on March 7. Simon is best known for his character creations Alan Parker: Urban Warrior, Buckethead and The League Against Tedium.

Hitting the circuit with some fast-paced, high octane stand-up, delivered with his usual inimitable style, multi award-winning comedian Matt Richardson will perform Slash on March 9. Matt is known to millions as the host of Virgin Radio's Drive-time show, The Xtra Factor, Just Tattoo of Us The Aftermath and Celebrity Haunted Hotel Live.

And there is further entertainment coming soon from Ed Gamble, Sindhu Vee, Stephen Bailey, Kieran Hodgson, Stuart Goldsmith and the ever-popular Jimmy Carr.

Visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk or call 01926 334418 to book or for more information.