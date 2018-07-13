Stars lined up for Leamington

Big names from the world of sport, music, acting and comedy will be coming to Leamington Spa throughout the rest of the year.

The Royal Spa Centre in Leamington Spa has announced its new season which sees the likes of Henry Blofeld, Jason Donovan, Henning Wehn and Countdown’s Susie Dent will visit.

Susie Dent

Cricket fans and will be bowledwhen Henry Blofeld and Jonathan Agnew take to the stage for their solo shows with anecdotes from on and off the pitch.

Jason Donovan will be in town with a wealth of tantalising tales about his amazing career, those Kylie rumours and some of his songs you know and love!

Cycling commentator Ned Boulting visits with stories from the track while Mark Kermode and Ruby Wax can be seen.

Leamington Comedy Festival, returns with favourites Henning Wehn, Hal Cruttenden, Gary Delaney, Juliette Burton and a hilarious line up for kids with Jay Foreman’s Disgusting Songs for Revolting Children and the ever popular Comedy Club 4 Kids.

A 60’s singing and dancing tour Rip it Up featuring Strictly Come Dancing champions Harry Judd and Louis Smith.

Lexicographer Susie Dent will visit the town and be treating the audience to the history of words in her first ever UK tour stopping off at Leamington.

Music fans can enjoy awe-inspiring violin sounds from around the world as Kosmos – three musicians will explore Balkan, gypsy, Klezmer and anything that takes their fancy.

Talon – The Best of Eagles return with their greatest hits tour featuring the Eagles timeless back catalogue of hits and the Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers celebrate the growth of their tribe of performers from across the globe, with the latest captivating display of high energy and powerful rhythms on huge Taiko Drums.

The new season brochure is now out and you can pick up a copy of the full listings from the box office located at the Visitor Information Centre in the Royal Pump Rooms at the bottom of the Parade in Leamington.

For more details visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

