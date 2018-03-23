Slam Dunk Festival reveals acoustic stage line up

In another line-up announcement, the organisers of this year's Slam Dunk Festival have revealed details of the acoustic stage.

The annual travelling alternative, punk and pop-punk festival heads to the Midlands at the end of May.

Speak Low If You Speak Love, Four Year Strong Presents: Some Of You Will Like This, Some of You Won’t, Rob Lynch, Luke Rainsford, PVMNTS, Selfish Things and Cave Town will all be making unplugged appearances.

Stage headliner Speak Low If You Speak Love is the project of State Champs' bassist Ryan Scott Graham.

Previously announced Slam Dunk Festival legends, Four Year Strong have confirmed they will be making another appearance at this year’s festival as they host Four Year Strong Presents: Some Of You Will Like This, Some Of You Won’t - the live performance of their acoustic album of the same name.

Known for putting a fresh twist on alternative folk, Rob Lynch will be returning to Slam Dunk Festival to deliver his trademark solo sound while Birmingham native Luke Rainsford is poised to pick up his acoustic guitar and make his Slam Dunk debut.

Making the transatlantic journey will be PVMNTS and Selfish Things while Cavetown will be bringing his relaxed bedroom jams to the acoustic stages.

In its biggest line-up to date, this year's Slam Dunk Festival is set it include performances from co-headliners Good Charlotte and Jimmy Eat World, reunion exclusives from Thursday and The Audition as well as highly anticipated sets from the likes of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, PVRIS, Taking Back Sunday, Creeper, Every Time I Die, Sleeping With Sirens and many more.

Slam Dunk takes place at three sites across the UK in May.

It begins in Leeds City Centre on May 26, heads to Hatfield Park on May 27 and ends at Birmingham’s NEC on May 28.

Tickets are on sale now via http://slamdunkmusic.com/festival