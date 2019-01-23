Mick 'Woody' Woodmansey on stage with Bowie.

In pictures: David Bowie, Woody Woodmansey and the legacy of Ziggy Stardust

As Bowie's drummer from the Ziggy days heads to Leamington to celebrate the great man's music, here are some striking images from the era - and a few treats besides.

Holy Holy, who also feature long-time Bowie producer Tony Visconti on bass, play at the Assembly on Saturday February 23. It's a chance to relive four years of sound and vision that helped shape popular culture. Visit leamingtonassembly.com to book.

Woody Woodmansey came from Hull. His idols were heavy rock drummers - but he adapted swiftly to Bowie's more flamboyant sartorial demands. Picture: Mick Rock
Holy Holy play songs dating from between 1969 and 1973 - dating from Space Oddity through to the Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane albums.
The band were formed with Bowie's blessing - and phoned Bowie from the stage when they performed in New York on his 69th birthday.
Woodmansey's drumming can be heard many of Bowie's most popular songs - he appears on tracks including Changes, Life on Mars?, Starman and The Jean Genie.
