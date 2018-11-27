Clean Bandit and Years & Years are playing in Coventry - here's how to get tickets

Two more chart-topping music artists have been added to a star-studded music festival in Coventry that has been billed as one of the biggest in the city’s history.

Clean Bandit and Years & Years – who have collectively spent more than 100 weeks in the top 10 of the UK charts - will be heading to the Ricoh Arena on Sunday June 16 to perform on the second and final day of Soundscape Weekender.

Clean Bandit

They will join world-renowned DJ David Guetta and one of the biggest female acts in the UK in Anne-Marie, as well as highly-rated newcomer Mabel on the same day.

Clean Bandit, who have taken the UK charts by storm over the last four years, will bring their unique brand of electro-pop to the Ricoh Arena to perform chart-topping songs such as Rockabye and Symphony, as well as the Grammy award-winning single Rather Be.

Synth-pop band Years & Years have been firm-favourites on the festival circuit after rising to popularity in 2015 with their breakout hit King.

They have since gone on to land other big-hitting numbers such as Shine, If You’re Over Me and Sunlight.

“This music festival is all about offering a range of high-calibre acts at a low price,” said Dan Nelmes, director at Showtime Live, which is organising the Soundscape Weekender.

“People can see seven performances from some of the most in-demand artists in the world, plus a 90-minute headline set from David Guetta, for the same cost as going to see a gig featuring a couple of artists.

“Clean Bandit and Years & Years are two of the biggest names on the UK music circuit at the moment and are fantastic additions to the line-up, and we’re incredibly excited to see what they both have in store for us in June.

“We’re getting closer to having our full Sunday line-up revealed with two more artists to announce over the next few days.”

Justine Hewitt, head of operations at the Ricoh Arena, added: “This city is set for a fantastic weekend of music – the calibre of artists on offer is second to none and is fast becoming the must-see music festival next year. We can’t wait to see who is booked in to perform on day one!”

Tickets for Sunday June 16 are on sale now. Details about tickets for day one on Saturday 15 June – which is dedicated to the indie, rock and alternative genres - will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are priced from as low as £49 per day with hospitality packages also available, tickets can be purchased by visiting www.soundscapeweekender.co.uk or www.ricoharena.com