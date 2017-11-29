Alexisonfire, Body Count and Parkway Drive among latest additions to Download line up

Post hardcore legends Alexisonfire, Body Count, Parkway Drive and Marilyn Manson are among the latest additions to the Download Festival which returns to the region next year.

Renowned as the world’s premier rock festival, Download takes place from June 8 to 10 at Donington Park in Leicestershire.

Since 2003 Aussie rock titans Parkway Drive have gone from strength to strength, pushing boundaries with their epic live performances.

Having ascended to the forefront of modern metal with their latest critically acclaimed album Ire, their ferocious crushing breakdowns and stadium-sized choruses have them high on people’s lists for future headliner contenders.

The band said: “Parkway Drive are super stoked to be returning to Download.

“It's always a highlight for us to play and this time around we're aiming to top it all. We can't wait”

British modern metal institution Bullet for My Valentine have also been confirmed to perform.

The Welsh powerhouse have conquered the heights of Wembley Arena along with fellow UK torchbearers Asking Alexandria who will be taking to the stage with a hero’s return of their original infamous vocalist Danny Worsnop.

Matt Tuck from BFMV said: “We're so excited to be playing next year's Download Festival.

“It's been five long years now since we last performed there, so we're more than ready to get back on that legendary stage and do what we do best.”

Ben Bruce from Asking Alexandria said: “Download is hands down one of the most exciting festivals in the world to play and so we have decided to bring our biggest show to date over with us.”

Other acts announced by organisers include Rise Against, Black Veil Brides, Swedish extreme tech-metal trail blazers Meshuggah, post hardcore legends Alexisonfire whose performance will be a long-awaited return to Download Festival and Babymetal.

This UK exclusive appearance will see the return of their thunderous metal, mixed with infectious J-pop while with Ice T at the helm, Body Count’s mix of harsh political messages and powerful hard-core sensibilities will make the rap metal icons unmissable

Fresh from the release of his latest album Heaven Upside Down, goth rock veteran Marilyn Manson will be joining other acts including The Hives, Neck Deep The Pink Slips and Dream State at the festival.

Organisers have previously announced headliners Avenged Sevenfold, Guns n’ Roses and Ozzy Osbourne.

Tickets are on sale now via downloadfestival.co.uk