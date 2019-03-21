Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a rock'n'roll great to a heartwarming comedy, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 STAGE

Francis Rossi: I Talk Too Much, Spa Centre, Leamington, March 27

Status Quo lead singer Francis Rossi will share the extraordinary secrets of his 50-plus years in rock’n’roll when he takes to the stage for an intimate evening in Leamington. Rossi will talk about his mishaps and adventures as he opens up about the highs and lows of a life on the road with one of rock’s biggest and most loved bands. The founder, lead singer and lead guitarist of Quo started his first band in 1962 and created Status Quo in 1967. The band has since toured almost constantly, sold over 120 million albums globally and enjoyed more UK singles chart hits than any other rock band in history. Rossi sang the first words at Live Aid in 1985, survived the obligatory rock’n’roll brush with alcohol and drugs, was awarded an OBE in 2010 and has a BRIT Award for his Outstanding Contribution to Music. Having spent longer on the UK singles chart than The Beatles, while also making an amusing diversion into TV with an appearance on Coronation Street, the teetotal father-of-eight has some of the best rock’n’roll stories, accrued during an extraordinary life on the road. And in I Talk Too Much, he’ll share many of them for the first time. Expect laughter, revelations, tales involving some of the giants of music, exclusive video clips, snatches of classic tunes and a great night out.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Ladies Day, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, March 27 to April 6

Work, love and life are just one long hard slog for the fish-filleting foursome in this heartwarming comedy by Amanda Whittington. The fortunes of placid retiree Pearl, clingy single mum Jan, gobby WAG wannabe Shelley and sweetly simple, Tony Christie obsessive Linda are to change when Linda finds tickets to Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot, the year it moved to York in 2005. While there they are introduced to Jim, a sleazy TV pundit, Kevin, a gambler, Patrick, an Irish jockey and Barry the bookie. It’s a tale of fractured lives, thwarted ambitions, secrets, hidden heartache and enduring friendships.

Details: priorytheatre.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Royal String Quartet, Pump Room, Leamington, March 22

The Polish quartet’s programme begins and ends with works by Schubert – his Quartettsatz in C minor D703 and Quartet in A minor D804, which has the nickname ‘Rosamunde’. There are, in between, three 20th century works. The Polish composer Szymanowski wrote his Quartet No 1 in 1917 and it is notable for a beautiful slow movement. Arvo Pärt, the Estonian composer, wrote Fratres in 1977, which has been used in a number of films. Leading Scottish composer Sir James Macmillan’s four-minute piece Memento also features.

Details: leamingtonmusic.org



4 MUSIC

Ex Cathedra, St Mary’s Church, Warwick, March 26

The leading Midlands choral group returns with a programme of Latin American music composed in the 16th to 18th centuries.

Details: leamingtonmusic.org



5 BALLET

Giselle, Spa Centre, Leamington, March 26

Vienna Festival Ballet presents a traditional staging of this 1841 masterpiece, which transformed the dance world.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk