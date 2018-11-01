Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a night of larks with Dracula to a story of female power, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Dracula the Bloody Truth, Spa Centre, Leamington, November 2

Bram Stoker’s classic has been adapted thousands of times for print, stage and screen, but be prepared to experience it in a new form: seriously ridiculous. Taking audiences on a journey across Europe from the sinister Transylvanian mountains to the seaside town of Whitby and into the world of the supernatural, Dracula: The Bloody Truth aims educate us all on the perils of dealing with vampires.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Fitzwilliam Quartet with Sophie Renshaw, Pump Room, Leamington, November 2

The presence of a second viola player means that Leamington will have a rather special concert with two string quintets. The Quintet in C K515, written in 1787, is one of Mozart’s masterpieces and the Quintet in F by Bruckner, dating from 1879, is a powerful work, the Fitzwilliam’s recording of which has attracted outstanding reviews. The programme starts at a high voltage with two fugues from Bach’s The Art of Fugue.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Wishbone Ash, The Assembly, Leamington, November 2

Wishbone Ash remain one of the most enduring and popular bands in British rock. With millions of albums sold, their twin-guitar sound inspired bands from Thin Lizzy to Iron Maiden and produced such classics tracks as The King Will Come, Throw Down The Sword and Blowin’ Free. Combining the old songs with the new, they’re just as fresh and in demand after one year short of 50 on the road.

Details: eventbrite.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Leamington Chamber Orchestra, Lord Leycester Hospital, Warwick, November 4

The Leamington Chamber Orchestra and historian Andrew Hamilton present music by four composers who died during the First World War.

It begins with a piece by Leamington-born William Denis Browne, a leading light in the pre-war music world. The programme also features works by the multi-talented Frederick S Kelly, Scottish composer Cecil Coles and George Butterworth.

Details: email denehouse@btconnect.com



5 THEATRE

My Mother Said I Never Should, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, November 5 to 10

Long before #MeToo and the Spice Girls began celebrating “Girl Power”, Charlotte Keatley wrote this funny, insightful and award-winning play about four generations of women.

The play illustrates the changes to the lives, and choices, of mothers during the 20th century with each character responding to the traditions of their generation – from the assumption that a married woman will be a stay-at-home mum, to the freedom given by the sexual revolution, and the career women who are told that they can have it all.

But the lies that the mothers collude in to protect their daughters come at a price.

Each generation must deal with the consequences – knowing that one day all must be revealed.

Director Mary MacDonald said she finds the play “fascinating and uncomfortable – and ultimately life-affirming”.

Details: www.talismantheatre.co.uk