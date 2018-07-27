Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

World-renowned folk acts, thrilling circus and a 40-metre dragon - there's lots to enjoy...

1 EXHIBITION

Are You In This?

Leamington Spa in the Great War, Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum, July 28 to November 11

Are You In This? will mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, and tell the story of Leamington and its people during the conflict. The exhibition will explore these stories through objects including uniforms, medals and weapons; photographs and personal letters; and medical equipment including a wheelchair and an early X-ray machine. This will also be a rare opportunity to see a large number of First World War posters from the museum’s collection.

Details: warwickdc.gov.uk/royalpumprooms



2 MUSIC

Warwick Folk Festival, until July 29

The annual extravaganza got going this week and continues over the weekend. On Friday, experience fiery sounds from Canada’s east coast Vishtèn and the best of Irish with Daoirí Farrell. Saturday sees the return of the ever popular Show of Hands, performing with long term collaborator Miranda Sykes on double bass. Also on Saturday Basque superstars Korrontzi return to the festival by popular demand. The unstoppable roots music force that is Gordie MacKeeman & His Rhythm Boys joins the festival on Sunday. An ace fiddle player nicknamed “crazy legs” for his frenetic loose-limbed step dancing, Gordie exemplifies the term natural showman. The festival is based at Warwick School but there are various events taking place around the town, too.

Details: warwickfolkfestival.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Lunar Festival, Umberslade Farm Park, Tanworth-in-Arden, until 29

The line-up features big names and cult favourites, with the likes of Goldfrapp, Basement Jaxx and The Stranglers mixing with acclaimed acts including The Go! Team, The Unthanks and Hookworms.

Details: lunarfestival.co.uk



4 FAMILY

Dragon Slayer, Warwick Castle, from August 3

Guy of Warwick has languished on the sidelines of English history for too long according to Warwick Castle, which launches Dragon Slayer to tell his life story in an immersive display of fire jousting, pyrotechnics and light projection. On eight summer evenings an expert equestrian stunt team will take to a purpose-built arena by the River Avon to kickstart a show that, thanks to innovative technology, features a 40-metre tall dragon, firing canons, surprising special effects and pyrotechnics. Guy of Warwick’s name endures across Warwickshire at Guy’s Cliffe and Guy’s Cave and this extravagant retelling of Guy’s love quest for Felice, the daughter of the Earl of Warwick, promises to captivate and thrill contemporary audiences of all ages.

Details: www.warwick-castle.com/dragonslayer



5 FAMILY

Cirque Berserk, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, until July 28

Adrenaline-fuelled stunt action will meet breathtaking cirque style artistry when Cirque Berserk heads to the Belgrade. Combining traditional acts with fresh, contemporary feats, Cirque Berserk pays tribute to the rich 250-year history of circus, while bringing it bang up to date. Expect heart-stopping thrills aplenty.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk