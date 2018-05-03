Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a classical music extravaganza to a powerful new play, there's much to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Leamington Music Festival Weekend, Pump Room, Leamington, May 4 to 8

One of the biggest events on Leamington’s musical calendar returns this weekend. Its first six concerts mark the centenary of the founding of the Republic of Czechoslovakia in Prague. The first three evening concerts of the festival weekend will be recorded by BBC Radio 3 in the Pump Room, where the Czech Free Army Choir used to rehearse under Vilém Tauský during the Second World War. An array of internationally renowned musicians will be entertaining audiences throughout the festival.

Details: leamingtonmusic.org



2 MUSIC

Zoe Gilby Quartet, Kineton Sports and Social Club, May 6

The acclaimed jazz vocalist and songwriter is joined by her trio for this evening of original songs and well-known covers, with interpretations ranging from Pink Floyd to Kate Bush.

Details: liveandlocal.com



3 THEATRE

Foxfinder, Loft Theatre, Leamington, May 2 to 12

In an dystopian future England, a paranoid government supervises food supplies by intrusively examining family farms for contamination by feared foxes. Promulgated by a government anxious to exert complete control over its people by fear, foxes have been hunted down to the point of extinction and have become a symbol of menace and anarchy widely regarded as responsible for all social ills.

This powerful new work by Dawn King promises to be an intriguing and disquieting experience.

Details: www.loft-theatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Laurence Jones, Zephyr Lounge, Leamington, May 4

Laurence is often labelled as “the future of the blues”. He’s won several major awards and accolades, and has sold more than 50,000 albums across four releases. He’s supported the likes of Status Quo, Gary Clark Jr, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, James Bay, Van Morrison, Buddy Guy, Robert Cray, Joe Bonamassa, Jools Holland, Eric Burdon, and many more. Over the past five years, Laurence has really come into his own, and with his new album The Truth, he has now developed his own creative self by writing and performing songs that are distinctive to his unique sound and identity.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com



5 MUSIC

Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, May 10

An explosive combination of thundering rhythms, masked choreography and post-apocalyptic martial imagery is heading for the Belgrade next week courtesy of Europe’s only professional touring Taiko drumming ensemble.

Thunderous vibrations from the huge Odaiko drum are offset by the delicate sound of bamboo flutes and soulful vocals in layered, percussive soundscapes.

Meanwhile, diverse costumes ranging from edgy industrial outfits to gorgeous, earthy silks are combined with innovative dance moves to make for a sumptuous visual feast.

Mugenkyo aims to respect and preserve the ancient traditions of Taiko, while also developing it as a contemporary European performing art, relevant to the time and place in which we live.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk