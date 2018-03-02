Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From real-life big-screen thrills to works by a classical great, there's lots to enjoy...

1 ADVENTURE CINEMA

Banff Mountain Film Festival, Spa Centre, Leamington, March 6

The hugely popular film festival returns, promising real-life thrills on the big screen. Follow the expeditions of some of today’s most incredible adventurers, see amazing footage of adrenaline packed action sports and be inspired by thought-provoking pieces shot from the far flung corners of the globe. Films include Edges, about a 90-year-old ice skater, The Frozen Road, about a wild backpacking journey in the Canadian Arctic, and Into Twin Galaxies, about a trio of adventurers who use kite skis to tow their white-water kayaks 1,000km over the Greenland Ice Cap to reach the northernmost river ever paddled.

Details: www.banff-uk.com



2 MUSIC

The London Haydn Quartet, Pump Rooms, Leamington, March 9

The London Haydn Quartet is one of the world’s leading period instrument string quartets. Founded in 2000, its members’ passion for Haydn and quartets of the classical era has led to invitations to North America, Japan and the Far East and all over the continent of Europe. The concert has two string quartets by Haydn that are programmed by Leamington Music for the first time. These are an early work, the Quartet in F Opus 17 No 2 and another, Quartet in G Opus 64 No 4, written 26 years later in 1797.

The concert starts with the Quartet in G Opus 10 No 6 by Pavel Vranitsky, the Moravian composer born in 1756 who moved to Vienna to study with Haydn, who, along with Beethoven, rated him highly enough as a conductor to premiere their orchestral works.

Details: royalspacentreandtown hall.co.uk



3 FAMILY

Model railway exhibition, Warwickshire College, Leamington, March 3 and 4

Leamington & Warwick

Model Railway Society is hosting its 43rd annual exhibition, with more than 20 layouts and 30 trade stands.

Details: lwmrs.co.uk



4 MUSIC

The Mitch Perrins Quartet featuring Allison Neale, Kenilworth Rugby Club, Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth, March 5

Drummer Mitch is a near-regular at Kenilworth Jazz Club. Mitch honed his skills in New York City over the course of 10 years. During that time he performed with some of the top names in jazz at legendary venues such as Smalls, Iridium, Blue Note and the Gene Harris Jazz Festival.

On this visit, Mitch is bringing acclaimed American-born saxophonist Allison Neale, whose lines evoke the spirit of Paul Desmond and Art Pepper with whom she has a particular affinity. As a strong advocate of the melodic West Coast style she has performed alongside leading international artists such as Adelaide Hall and Bud Shank and more recently tenorist Scott Hamilton as well as featuring in both the John Dankworth Generations Band and the Back to Basie Orchestra.

Details: kenilworthjazz club.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Thriller Live

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, March 6 to 10

Celebrate the unforgettable music of one of the world’s greatest entertainers in this tribute show. Expect a full two hours of non-stop hits from throughout Jackson’s 45-year career, from the Jackson 5 days onwards.

Details: belgrade.co.uk