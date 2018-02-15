Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From striking images of music legends to a politically charged comedy, there's lots to enjoy...

1 EXHIBITION

45RPM: Christian Furr and Gered Mankowitz, Snap Galleries, Warwick Street, Leamington, February 17 to March 17

Royal portrait painter Christian Furr and legendary rock and roll photographer Gered Mankowitz collaborate in this merging of minds and methods.

Gered Mankowitz has photographed The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Kate Bush and Marianne Faithfull among others over a 40-year career.

Using selected images from his archives, Gered applies colour treatments to his black and white images.

The painter Christian Furr – who was the youngest artist ever, at age 28, to be commissioned to paint a portrait of the Queen – then applies his unique painting style, using paint, gold leaf and diamond dust to express an image’s nuances. The exhibition features 45 artworks resulting from their collaborative

work process.

Details: www.snapgalleries.com



2 THEATRE

Frank Bruno – Let Me Be Frank

Spa Centre, Leamington, February 22

Enjoy an evening of conversation with Frank Bruno MBE, hosted by comedian and entertainer Jed Stone. Frank talks about his recent book and boxing career, from starting out to becoming one of Britain’s best-loved sports personalities. The evening promises a deep insight into his life, which has involved battles inside and outside the ring.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Handbagged, Loft Theatre, Leamington, February 21 to March 3

The award-winning comedy speculates on what happened when the Queen met Margaret Thatcher. Moira Buffini’s play looks behind the closed doors of the palace to imagine the goings-on when two of the most prominent women in the world clashed.

The play interweaves politics with personality, lacing cutting exchanges with dry humour.

Details: www.loft-theatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Joglaresa present The Enchantress of Seville, St Mary’s church, Warwick, February 20

All the members of Joglaresa, a leading British medieval music group, sing and play instruments. In this concert, the line-up is Belinda Sykes on bagpipes and recorder, Angela Hicks on harp, May Robertson and Juliette Primrose on fidel, Katya Herman on harp, and Guy Schalom on percussion.

The Enchantress of Seville explores the roots of flamenco, Arabic ballads, Judeo-Spanish romanzas and ancient Christian chant in a colourful and timeless kaleidoscope of music.

Details: royalspacentreandtown hall.co.uk



5 FAMILY

Milkshake! Live: The Magic Story Book, Spa Centre, Leamington, February 17

The stars of Milkshake! are favourites Bob the Builder, Little Princess, Noddy, Toyland Detective, Fireman Sam, Shimmer and Shine, Pip Ahoy!, Winnie and Wilbur, Wissper as well as their very own Monkey and two presenters of Channel 5’s popular children’s broadcast. The show will take audiences on a journey through their favourite fairy tales featuring much-loved stories that will be familiar to everyone – young and old, with music, singing and dancing.

Details: royalspacentreandtown hall.co.uk