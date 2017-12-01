Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From panto fun to a Star Wars treat, there's lots to enjoy...

1 PANTOMIME

Sleeping Beauty, Spa Centre, Leamington, December 2 to 31

Panto returns to Leamington next week when festive classic Sleeping Beauty comes to the Spa Centre.

Joining favourites JP McCue and Sean Dodds are Sally Peerless as the good fairy Gabriella, Denise Pitter as the wicked fairy Carabosse, Chloe Fay as Princess Rosa, Glyn Dilley as the king, James Leeman as Prince Victor and Teddy Moynihan as Carabosse’s side kick, Fran. JP McCue, who has become a part of Leamington pantomime tradition, is relishing returning as the Dame.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



2 FAMILY

Spa Wars, All Saints’ church, Leamington, December 2

Spa Wars is Leamington’s celebration of 40 years of Star Wars, bringing 10 cast members from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, The Return of The Jedi and The Force Awakens to town. Being held the week before the greatly anticipated movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released, Spa Wars promises a galactic showcase fit for fans, collectors and families looking for a fun day out or a spot of early Christmas shopping. The event is being organised by the team behind the town’s very own comic convention – Leam Comic Con – in partnership with Comic Connections, Banbury.

Details: www.spatowncomics.co.uk/spawars



3 THEATRE

Gypsy, Loft Theatre, Leamington, December 6 to 16

Loosely based on the memoirs of famous stripes artist Gypsy Rose Lee, Gypsy the Musical first appeared on Broadway in 1959 and has been delighting audiences ever since. The musical follows Rose as she desperately tries to force her two daughters into a life of Vaudeville theatre. When June abandons the act, Rose makes the less talented Louise take her place, yet finds herself caught between drab Vaudeville and sleazy burlesque. How far is Rose willing to go to make her daughter the star she always dreamed of?

Details: www.loft-theatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Christmas Charity Concert, St Mary’s church, Warwick, December 2

One of the country’s three Chapel Royal choirs is performing a special festive concert to raise funds for a Warwick-

shire charity. The Gentlemen from the Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal Hampton Court Palace will be performing a Christmas Charity Concert in aid of Rufus’ Friends’ Fund, which provides day-activities, breaks and holidays for families who have a member with learning difficulties.

Details: charityconcert2017.eventbrite.co.uk



5 ART

With A Little Help From My Friends, ArtsTrail Studios and Gallery, The Old Post Office, Priory Terrace, Leamington, December 4 to January 7

Leamington’s pioneering ArtsTrail Studios and Gallery is re-opening in its new home with a major exhibition by renowned local artist Jonathan Hague. Exactly 50 years ago to the day Hague’s friend, John Lennon, sponsored what turned out to be the artist’s last exhibition in his lifetime at the Royal Institute Galleries in London. The 1967 show included Hague’s iconic painting of the fab four in their Sgt Pepper costumes. Hague’s art and memorabilia will be on show.

Details: www.artstrail.co.uk