Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

1 THEATRE

The Ballad of Lady Bessy, Loft Theatre, Leamington, November 14 to 18

Bessy is Elizabeth of York, daughter of Edward IV, wife to Henry VII and mother of Henry VIII. History sees her as a dynastic pawn who accepted her role with meekness. But this play, based on research by writer and director David Fletcher, tells a very different story. In it Bessy is an intelligent, resourceful and ambitious young woman who plays a significant role in Henry Tudor’s seizure of the crown.

Details: loft-theatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Joe Dolman, Loft Theatre, Leamington, November 11

Leamington singer-songwriter Joe Dolman plays a hometown gig this weekend following a busy and successful few months. Joe recently completed a USA tour, headlined the acoustic stage at Godiva Festival this summer and was also showcased on the BBC Introducing Stage at Radio 2’s Live in Hyde Park. Following his headline solo tour, Joe is also due to support Tom Clarke of The Enemy on his UK tour this December.

Following his regular support from BBC Introducing, he has also been championed by Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 1. Joe was born and raised in Leamington, attending Trinity School and Warwickshire College. Joe said: “Towards the end of my time at secondary school and moving into college I was out every night playing my own gigs in pubs around the local area, as well as going to open mic nights and jam nights as often as possible.” After playing everywhere and anywhere he could throughout those years, he found work in 14 Records , a recording studio in Leamington, where he recorded his debut EP. The EP charted at number six in the singer/songwriter category on iTunes in the UK, as well as number 10 in the same category on the US iTunes. He’s been likened to James Bay, Passenger, and Damien Rice, so here’s a chance to catch genuine home-grown talent.

Details: loft-theatre.co.uk



3 FAMILY

Mister Maker and the Shapes, Spa Centre, November 14

Join the CBeebies star in this live show which encourages mini makers and grown-ups to sing, dance and make some noise.

There’s a big ‘make’ to take part in, lots of audience participation and, of course, the Shapes.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



4 THEATRE

The Psychopath Test, Warwick Arts Centre, November 14

Writer, broadcaster and one-time keyboard player for Frank Sidebottom, Jon Ronson has spent a substantial chunk of the last decade thinking about psychopaths – and he’s taking the results of that work back on the road. His 2011 book, The Psychopath Test, featured a series of vivid individuals and larger-than-life stories. He will be welcoming on stage two guests who have been at the sharp end of psychopathic behaviour in one case and, in the other, the clinicians who define serious mental illness.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Takacs Quartet, Pump Room, Leamington, November 16

One of the world’s biggest names in string quartets will play works by Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms.

Details: royalspacentreand

townhall.co.uk