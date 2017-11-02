Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From funk and soul classics to favourite fairytales, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Philip Pullman’s Grimm Tales, Dream Factory, Warwick

Playbox Theatre will explore Victorian theatre styles in an atmospheric adaptation by acclaimed novelist Philip Pullman of the Grimm Tales. Playbox’s selection of titles includes Red Riding Hood, The Frog Prince, The Three Snake Leaves, Faithful Johannes and The Donkey Cabbage, in a colourful night filled with songs and surprises. The production places great emphasis on the audience who arrive to discover a Victorian fair in progress where they can have their futures told, watch magic, acrobatics and hear songs before the play.

Details: playboxtheatre.com



2 MUSIC

Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club, The Assembly, Leamington, November 3

The actor and broadcaster has become established as one of Britain’s foremost funk and soul DJs over the past few years, with his BBC Radio 6 Music show one of the most popular on the network. Expect a night of floorfillers and fun, with more obscure gems amid time-honoured favourites.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com



3 THEATRE

Ladies in Lavender, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, November 6 to 11

A poignant bitter-sweet tale with moments of high humour comes to the Talisman Theatre in Kenilworth next week.

Ladies in Lavender is set in Cornwall in the mid-1930s. It tells of two ageing spinster sisters whose lives are turned upside down when they discover a young man washed ashore on the beach, close to death. They nurse him back to health and discover he is a talented Polish violinist on his way to seek a career in the USA. New relationships grow, old ones are challenged as the family and its community accept the stranger.

Details: talismantheatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Blues Revue, Zephyr Lounge, Leamington, November 4

Promoters In The Moment are once again presenting a Blues Revue, featuring some of the top names on the circuit. For fans of 2-Tone music, guitarist and songwriter Neol Davies will need no introduction. A founder member of Coventry band The Selecter, he came to prominence with his compositions On My Radio, Missing Words, Three Minute Hero and Too Much Pressure. Since then he has branched out into the blues, producing the highly acclaimed Box of Blues, a project with Horace Panter of The Specials, and Future Swamp, which included Ronnie Wood. Powerful vocalist Letitia George is also performing, as well as pianist and singer Mark Steeds and Upton Blues Festival music director and emcee, Chicago-born Steve Steinhaus. The ever-popular SugarDaddies will be the powerhouse behind the front line artists, joined by swinging saxophonist Dave Roberts.

Details: wegottickets.com



5 COMEDY

Phill Jupitus – Juplicity, Warwick Arts Centre, November 5

Comedian, and TV stalwart Phill Jupitus comes to the venue with his new stand-up show. Phill became a familiar face when he started as team captain on BBC2’s pop quiz Never Mind The Buzzcocks in 1996, which went on to run for 19 years. He also appears as a regular guest on QI (BBC2) and Alan Davies As yet Untitled (Dave).

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk