Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next month

From top comedy to political drama, there's lots to enjoy...

1 COMEDY

John Robins, Spa Centre, Leamington, January 25

John has firmly established himself on the comedy circuit since his debut in 2005, and has enjoyed a meteoric rise with fellow comedian Elis James with The Elis James and John Robins show on Radio X, which has spawned one of the UK’s most popular podcasts. The pair recently completed an acclaimed UK tour, selling out Shepherd’s Bush Empire within minutes. As well as winning the lastminute.com Edinburgh Comedy Award in August 2017, John will soon appear in the new series of Live at the Apollo (BBC 2.) He has won two Chortle Awards and headlined Live from the BBC (BBC2), and other recent appearances include Mock The Week (BBC2), Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (Dave) and Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC3). He also has a host of radio credits under his belt including BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show, The News Quiz and Dilemma.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

2 COMEDY

Bill Bailey, Warwick Arts Centre, January 29

Pronounced by the Guardian as “approaching the status of national treasure” and hailed by The Times as being “at the top of his game”, comedian/ musician Bill Bailey brings his new show, Larks In Transit to Warwick Arts Centre. It’s a compendium of travellers’ tales and the general shenanigans of 20 years as a travelling comedian. With musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and trademark intelligence, Bill Bailey tackles politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness. Plus, he fashions a symphony from a ringtone, tells the real story of Old McDonald and re-imagines the Stars and Stripes. Two decades of touring larks from a comic described by the Telegraph as “the brainiest comic of his generation”.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk

3 THEATRE

Michael Portillo Live: A Game of Two Halves, Spa Centre, Leamington, January 26

It took Michael Portillo little more than 10 years to get a seat in the Commons and then rise in power and esteem to a point where he was a favoured leader of his party and possible future PM. A track record like that suggests to many a privileged friend of the rich and famous. But since leaving the house a decade ago Michael has endeared himself to many with his obvious respect for solid workmanship and creative energy, as found in our great Victorian railways.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Frost/Nixon, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, January 29 to February 3

Television presenter David Frost had become a lowbrow laughing-stock. Richard Nixon had just resigned the United States presidency in total disgrace over Vietnam and the Watergate scandal. Determined to resurrect his career, Frost risks everything on a series of in-depth interviews in order to extract an apology from Nixon. The cagey Nixon, however, is equally bent on redeeming himself in his nation’s eyes. Both men are desperate to outtalk and upstage each other as the cameras roll.

Details: priorytheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

The Magic of Motown, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 20

Expect 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, dazzling costumes and dance.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk