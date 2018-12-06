TV chef to bring food and music festival to Warwick

A TV chef will be bringing their food and music festival to Warwick next year.

Following on from the success of touring his Pub in the Park festival in 2018, Tom Kerridge has announce it will be even bigger and better for 2019 with eight events across the UK.

Pub in the Park 2018. Photo submitted.

St Nicholas Park in Warwick has been chosen as one of the venues.

TV Chef Tom Kerridge will be bringing his chef friends; supporting and celebrating local talent, as well as presenting some of the biggest names in food and music.

At each venue, there will be Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurants serving dishes showing their signature style.

There will also be live music, chef demonstrations and shopping.

Tom Kerridge said: “This year’s Pub in the Park festivals were so much fun, I cannot wait to bring the same brilliant standard of food, class chefs, ace music and awesome vibe to eight locations across the UK next year.”

Pub in the Park will take place in St Nicholas Park from July 5 to July 7.

More information including on-sale ticket dates and line-up is set to be announced in January 2019.

