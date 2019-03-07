This is the salt content of popular kids’ meals at chain restaurants

Data was collected from company websites or by emailing customer service departments. In total, 357 children’s meals were surveyed from 26 outlets across the UK. Of these, 42% had more than 1.8g of salt per portion - the maximum salt target for children’s meals in the out of home sector. This is the salt content of popular kids’ meals.

1. Cheeseburger with Skinny Fries - Gourmet Burger Kitchen 4.3g of salt per portion. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Big Heroes Chicken & Cheese Wrap with Fries - Pizza Hut 4.07g of salt per portion. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Regular Beans - KFC 0.9g of salt per portion. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Mini Pasta Bolognese - Zizzi 2.3g of salt per portion. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more