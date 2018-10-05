Plastic free stall at Warwick market this weekend

A plastic free stall will be setting up shop at Warwick market this weekend.

The stall, which specialises in plastic free, organic whole foods will be at the market tomorrow (Saturday October).

Some of the products on offer at the plastic free stall. Photo supplied.

The stall will then become a weekly fixture every Saturday at Warwick market.

Other market stalls in the area are due to open over the next few weeks.

The products on offer will include spices, flours, pulses, rice and dried fruit.

The aim behind the initiative is that customers bring their own pots, or buy hemp bags to refill.

There will be paper bags available.