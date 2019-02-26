Plans revealed for micropub in Leamington

Plans have been drawn up for a micropub in Leamington.

The application for a change of use has been put forward by Jack Woodward who is a university graduate looking to set up his own business.

If given the go ahead the micropub would be located at 4-6 Victoria Terrace in Leamington. Photo by Google Street View

If given the go ahead the micropub, which would be called The Boiler Room would be located on the ground floor at 4-6 Victoria Terrace, which is next to ‘Next Stop’. It is also a Grade II Listed building.

According to the planning documents, the building which was formerly a bank, has been vacant since 2015.

In the application Mr Woodward highlights that the concept of the micropub is to create a ‘positive social environment’ which ‘shuns loud music, gaming, pool tables, late night service’

In the plans Mr Woodward says: “The proposal should be judged on the ethos of the operational style, not purely as a simple Public House, which it is not, but rather a purveyor of specialist cask ale, craft beers, wine, specialist gins and the traditional bar snack.”

If given the green light The Boiler Room would be open Monday to Thursday from 2pm to 11pm and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 11.30pm and Sundays from noon to 7pm.

So far the plans have had more than 30 letters in support.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/19/0072