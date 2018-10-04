Leamington's Hotel Chocolat set to open today

Leamington's branch of Hotel Chocolat is set to open today (Thursday October 4).

Over the last few weeks work has been taking place inside the former East shop on the corner of the Parade and Warwick Street.

The notice on the door of Hotel Chocolat

This week work was finished and product lines were moved in.

Now, according to a notice on the door, the store is set to open today but no opening time was given.

According to the Hotel Chocolat website the new store will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and on Sunday from 11.30am to 4pm.