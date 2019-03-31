Free wine up for grabs at Leamington restaurant

Free wine will be up for grabs at a Leamington restaurant later this month.

To celebrate ‘World Malbec Day’ on Wednesday April 17, Bar + Block Steakhouse, which is on The Parade, is inviting diners to celebrate with a free glass of Malbec.

Bar + Block in Leamington.

Any diners in the restaurant on the day will be able to claim their free glass of Steakmaker Malbec wine.

Bar + Block opened its doors in the former Barclay’s bank building in the Parade in November 2018.

The steakhouse serves a range of meat dishes including: deconstructed beef wellington, a spiral cut fillet, handmade beef burgers and a selection of rotating steak specials from the Butchers Block.

For more information click here