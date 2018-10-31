‘Flavours of the world’ market coming to Leamington

A market specialising in food and craft products from around the world will be set up in Leamington this weekend.

‘Flavours of the World’ will feature 20 international stalls run by international traders.

The market is the latest to be provided by Savoir Fayre, who tour round the UK with their markets.

The purpose is to create an international atmosphere where people can experience and purchase exotic flavours and products they might not otherwise see or buy everyday.

‘Flavours of the World’ will be set up on the Parade on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

The manifest for Leamington includes stalls selling Italian sweets and biscuits and nougats; unusual cheeses not easily found in the UK and a stall which sells cured meats and saucisson sourced from Europe. There are also specialist stalls offering a range of ground coffee and mustards.

The market will also have traders showcasing craft traditions from across the world. They include bowls and ornaments carved from Moroccan marble; Baltic amber set into handcrafted jewellery; woven Italian clothing; and rugs and throws from Morocco and Turkey.

One stall will be selling 60 varieties of beauty bars and natural soaps derived from olive and argan oil.

