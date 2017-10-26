Ask Arlene at Leamington

Dance queen Arlene Phillips promises to share secrets and gossip from her remarkable career when she comes to Leamington next week.

Arlene has worked with stars including Freddie Mercury, Whitney Houston and Elton John, and on smash-hit shows such as Starlight Express, We Will Rock You and Annie, in addition to her role as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

She has been an inimitable choreographer and director for more than 40 years, having created the provocative dance group Hot Gossip in the 1970s.

In the show, called Arlene! The Glitz, The Glamour, The Gossip, Arlene talks to Jacquie Storey about a lifetime in dance and reveals the truth from behind the curtains, with an exclusive performance from the local winners of Arlene’s Best Dance Group Competition.

Arlene said: “It’s like a tea party with Arlene Phillips where you can ask me any question you like because you’ll hear about everything.

“It is a no-holds-barred show. It’s a Q&A and people can ask me anything they want and I’ll answer absolutely anything they ask.”

As to the appeal of the show, Arlene said: “What people usually only get to see is the finished product. When they watch something they don’t know too much about how it’s made, what you go through to get it made and what the people you work with are like. Are the stars easy or difficult? Do they behave? Do they do what you want? The public only sees the finished product – whether it’s a musical or a film or a music video – so I think they like to go deeper into it.”

And in terms of the most glamorous experience in Arlene’s career, she said: “That would have to be the opening night party in New York City for the film Annie.

“It was a vast and very, very glamorous party. Everything was divine – the food, the wines, the champagnes – attended by the toast of Broadway and the film world.

“It was very glamorous indeed.”

Arlene comes to the Spa Centre on Thursday, November 2, with the show starting at 7.30pm. It is suitable for ages 16 and above. Tickets cost £25.

Call 01926 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.