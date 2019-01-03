Winter Series hat-trick for Leamington’s Andrew

Leamington C&AC’s Paul Andrew made it three wins from three in the Tempo Winter Series at Ilmington last Sunday.

The event was run in ideal conditions with a cool, light breeze and Andrew got around the notoriously difficult 10k course in 37min 37sec despite nursing a few niggles.

Emma Garnett

Massey Ferguson’s Dean Clarke was 11 seconds back in second.

There was an age group win for Kenilworth Runners’ Connor Carson (38:48) who finished fourth overall, with clubmate Wayne Briggs ninth in 41:14 and Oliver Flippance 11th in 41:42.

Simon Parsons was the leading Spa Strider in 43:39 for 20th place.

In the ladies’ race, Natalie Bhangal, who made a last-minute decision to enter, came through the field to win in 41:45, pipping Shrewsbury AC’s Mel Price on the line.

Kenilworth’s Jane Kidd was first FV55 in 49:01, with Pauline Dable clocking 65:47 for the leading FV65.

Fellow Runner Kerrie Flippance knocked nearly two minutes off her course personal best, while Pete Matthews elected to push his daughter around the course in a pushchair, finishing in a very creditable 52:49.

Making returns after long lay-offs were Marie Matthews (47:19) and Mandy Crust (1:28:36).

Selected others (Spa Striders unless stated): 33, Simon West (Leamington C&AC, 45:17); 43, Iain Roebuck (46:18); 83, Melissa Kennedy (Kenilworth Runners, 49:43); 106, Kevin Baskerville (52:31); 114, Christopher Lyons (Kenilworth Runners, 53:25); 135, Lorraine Parsons (55:41); 163, Thomas Dable (Kenilworth Runners, 59:03); 181, Lisa Sears (Kenilworth Runners, 61:19); 243, Natalie Dellar (68:20); 253, Sarah Warrington (Leamington C&AC, 1:11:21).

Paddy Roddy, who now runs second claim for Kenilworth Runners, ran a new PBto win the Wheaton Aston 10k on Tuesday December 27 by over a minute in a time of 31:56.

Clubmate Neil Smith finished 86th in 44:43.

Kenilworth Runners’ Emma Garnett was the first lady over the line at the Massey Runners Pace Race at Coventry’s War Memorial Park, clocking 23:09 for the two-lap 3.55-mile course.

The race saw athletes compete without watches and distance markers in a bid to get closest to their predicted times, with Garnett 51 seconds out.

Leamington C&AC’s Paul Okey ran 21:21, nearly a minute-and-a-half under his predicted time to cross the line fourth, with Kenilworth Runners’ Dave Pettifer tenth in 24:04 which was 68 seconds quicker than he anticipated.

Mark Caldwell of Charnwood AC almost timed his run to perfection, however, dipping under his predicted 18:15 by a second to complete a notable double after also crossing the line first.