Williamson leads England to team gold in Swansea

Leamington C&AC’s Monica Williamson made it nine consecutive team gold medals as she led England’s W55 women home in the British and Irish Masters Cross Country International in Swansea.

She also gained an individual bronze medal in the process.

The race, held in the picturesque Singleton Park, was blessed with clear skies and near-perfect conditions with the course having dried out over the previous few days.

The course was undulating throughout, offering no respite for the athletes, with the long uphill drag on the far side of the course not compensated for by the shorter downhill sections.

Williamson, who was selected on the back of gold in the British Masters (BMAF) Track and Field Championships over 5000m, ran a controlled race, maintaining her position during the first of three 2k laps and then pressing on through the field, overtaking athletes in younger age categories.

Williamson finished in a time of 24min 15sec, 16 seconds behind Ireland’s Niamh O’Sullivan who picked up the silver medal.

The W55 race was won by Scotland’s Fiona Matheson in 23:15.