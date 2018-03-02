Weekend’s sporting schedule set to be decimated

Snow and ice have already started to wreak havoc on the weekend’s sport with Sunday’s Warwick Half Marathon postponed this morning.

The weekend’s football games for Brakes and Racing Club Warwick look in jeopardy, while the rugby union programme also looks like being affected.

Spennymoor have put out an appeal for a working party to help clear the snow from the pitch and terraces ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Brakes.

The Moors are desperate to get the game on as they already hold five games in hand on a number of their play-off rivals.

Racing Club will be holding a pitch inspection tomorrow at 9am ahead of their Midland League Division One fixture with Littleton.

However, hopes are low for the match being on, with the club tweeting: “Pitch inspection, probably not needed, at 9!”

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) postponed a decision on the Warwick Half from yesterday but with no improvement in the conditions, the decision was taken to postpone Sunday’s race.

A statement from the BHF said: “Due to severe weather conditions, we’ve taken the difficult decision to postpone the Warwick Half Marathon and Fun Run.

“We have a duty of care to all the runners, volunteers and staff taking part in the Warwick Half Marathon and Fun Run to ensure it is delivered safely.

“After consulting with the local highways agency and Warwick Racecourse, unfortunately we have decided to postpone the event due to concerns about ice and snow.”

A new date for the race will be announced next week.