Third year for cricketer of the month competition

This month we are launching the third year of our Player of the Month competition, in association with sponsors Blythe Liggins Solicitors of Leamington.

Each month during the season we will be celebrating the deeds of our cricketers and awarding a box of six new cricket balls to the club whose batsman, bowler or all-rounder has given the best performance.

The first winner will be selected from matches played during April and May.

Richard Thornton, joint senior partner of Blythe Liggins, said: “We are avid supporters of sport in the region and have thoroughly enjoyed sponsoring this competition, which is designed to recognise individual talent.

“Last year’s crop of winners included some spectacular performances from batsmen and bowlers alike and we are looking forward to recognising and rewarding further outstanding achievements throughout this season.”

Blythe Liggins also sponsors the Two Castles run between the castles of Warwick and Kenilworth, which will be run on June 10.