Wily Fox helps Kenilworth wrap up derby victory before the interval

Young second-row forward Josh Fox played an outstanding part as Kenilworth maintained their winning run with an excellent 47-8 victory over local rivals Earlsdon at Glasshouse Lane on Saturday, writes Peter Jones.

This is a young Kenilworth team with almost all of the starting 15 aged under 30, with the honourable exception of one or two valued team members, and their superior pace and fitness levels showed as the hosts cruised to a satisfying victory.

Centre Ed Hannam scored the first try after ten minutes following a fine break from winger Ollie Burman before adding the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Kenilworth added to their points shortly after when a driving maul from a lineout was pulled down and the referee awarded a penalty try to double their advantage.

Another penalty kick to touch led to a series of lineout drives before the ball was released to fly-half Josh Emery who added an outstanding try which was again ably converted by Hannam.

Earlsdon then put their first points on the board after 30 minutes courtesy of a try in the corner which went unconverted as Kenilworth held a 21-5 lead.

Further excellent support work from Bobby Thompson, Emery and Hannam saw Burman add his name to the scoresheet.

The in-form Hannam added the extras once again for a 28-5 lead.

That was then extended to 33-5 as Kenilworth closed the half out with a final score from hooker Harry Abell.

In the second half, a fine counter-attacking move which was started by Emery was taken on by winger Rhys Jones.

The clever support line taken by full-back Garrett Bell created space for Emery to score his second, again improved by Hannam for a 40-5 lead.

Rhys Jones and Emery then left the field and were replaced by Jimmy Middleton and Nick Gerber, with Thompson moving into the fly-half berth.

The story of the rest of the second half was that in essence nothing much happened of note.

As Eddie Jones said of England’s win against France, 20 or so points were then left out on the field as Kenilworth lost momentum in light of what would appear to be an assured victory.

The visitors added a drop goal to bring the scoreline to 40-8 but the Earlsdon coach will no doubt be frustrated by two of his players receiving yellow cards for foolish disciplinary offences.

With Earls-don down to 13 men, Kenilworth made the most of their two-man advantage as Alex Selby scored in the corner to wrap up the victory.

Kenilworth travel to Evesham in the league tomorrow (2.15pm).

n On Sunday, Kenilworth Ladies beat Wolverhampton Wolves 45-0 in a development game.