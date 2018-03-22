Kenilworth Ladies setting sights on a first-ever final

Kenilworth Ladies captain Rebecca Hill says her side are looking forward to their “exciting” Intermediate Cup semi-final against Bury St Edmunds at Glasshouse Lane on Sunday (2pm), the first in their history, writes Sophie Freestone.

The side reached the last four at the end of February with a thrilling 26-24 victory over Barnsley, with Hill hoping for a repeat performance this weekend: “It’s really exciting and it’s a huge game for us”, she said.

“Playing Barnsley in the last round and coming back from 19-7 was a great achievement but we want to progress to the final.”

Kenilworth, who are top of the Women’s National Conference Midlands One, will have to be at their best against a Bury St Edmunds side who are playing in an equivalent league and pushing for promotion themselves.

“We’re hoping we can show our team spirit and put in a good team performance on Sunday,” added Hill.

“We said that the result against Barnsley didn’t matter, but obviously everyone wanted to win.

“It is a big game and it is exciting but we’ll do what we’ve done in every other game throughout the season and we’ll stick to the same routine.”