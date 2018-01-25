Kenilworth have nothing to show from their trip to Evesham

Missing a number of first-team regulars, Kenilworth suffered a comprehensive 36-0 defeat at Evesham, writes Sophie Freestone.

With a chill in the air and a muddy pitch to contend with, conditions were far from ideal but that did not stop the hosts opening the scoring inside the first five minutes.

A five-metre lineout was followed by a driving maul and Evesham bundled their way over the line to open the scoring.

The five-point lead was doubled just three minutes later when the hosts’ athletic second-row broke up the left wing, taking his side to the 22. The ball was then moved infield for a try by the posts which was duly converted for a 12-point cushion with less than ten minutes on the clock.

Evesham were in rampant try-scoring form, scoring their third of the match just two minutes later, once again touching down under the posts.

The simple conversion was slotted from in front of the sticks and the hosts now had a comfortable 19-point lead with almost 70 minutes of rugby still to play.

With only 16 minutes on the clock, Evesham had secured the bonus point.

Pressure on the Kenilworth 22 paid dividends for the hosts who had effortlessly raced into a 24-0 lead.

Taking into account the wet and muddy conditions it would have been easy for Kenilworth to let the huge deficit dampen their spirits.

However, excellent defensive work all over the park stemmed the flow of Evesham points for the remainder of the opening forty and the sides went into the break with the score remaining at 24-0.

Kenilworth would have been hoping they could continue their defensive efforts when the second half got under way but Evesham had other ideas.

Two tries in ten minutes after the restart from the hosts, one of which was converted, extended their lead to 36 points.

As with the first half, Kenilworth’s superb defence then prevented the hosts from adding to their tally in the remaining 30 minutes.

Despite holding the hosts out for the final half-hour, Kenilworth were unable to find that cutting edge in attack to penetrate the Evesham defence, coming closest to a try when Will Johnson looked to have crossed only for the referee to adjudge the ball had been held up.

The heavy defeat means Kenilworth remain in third place, seven points adrift of second-placed Malvern ahead of a home fixture with rock-bottom Old Yardleians tomorrow.