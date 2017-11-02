Rugby Half Marathon win shows Siggers is getting back to his best

Kenilworth Runners’ Andy Siggers showed he is getting back to form by winning the Rugby Half Marathon on Sunday in a time of 73min 46sec.

Clubmate George Crawford also had an excellent run, finishing fourth in 1:20:11.

Andy Siggers on his way to victory.

The race was the latest to be incorporated into Spa Striders’ Winter Series, with Chris McKeown (1:22:50) the first runner from the club home, placing sixth overall.

He was followed by Simon Parsons, who was 28th in 1:30:04 and newcomer Simon Ludford (1:39:34).

Marc Curtis was first home for Leamington C&AC in 1:28:53 with Andrew Higgins 70th in 1:36:13.

For the ladies, Kenilworth’s Becky Beasley finished well, taking the third lady prize in a time of 1:33:18.

Leamington’s Jenny Jeeves was fifth lady overall and won her age category in 1:36:12 after coming out top in her inter-club battle with Higgins, while new recruit Saffia Del Torre was ninth lady in 1:40:47.

Kate Gadsby (1:37:32) was the first female Strider, finishing eighth in the ladies’ standings.

Fellow Strider Emma Bish ran a well-deserved personal best of 1:50:10, with club newcomer Monika Coleman clocking 1:52:02 and Roz Cox coming home in 1:56:05.

The undulating two-lap race was held in dry and cool ideal conditions and saw 429 finishers.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 41, Neil Sheward (1:31:37); 44, Richard Cookson (1:32:46); 48, Oliver Beasley (1:33:37); 63, Ryan Baker (1:35:54); 65, John Weir (1:36:06); 85, Mark Alldritt(1:38:25); 102, Samantha Fowle (1:41:05); 108, Andy Roach (Spa Striders, 1:41:39), 109, Rachel Kerr (1:41:51); 110, Louise Andrews (1:42:11); 135, Andy Snow (1:44:14); 148, Linda Fullaway (1:45:52); 162, Ben Parkinson (Spa Striders, 1:47:05) 174, Mike Cox (1:48:02), 178, Roger Fagge (Leamington C&AC, 1:49:35; 182, Kevin Baskerville (Spa Striders, 1:49:53), 207, Doug Rattray (Spa Striders, 1:52:17); 311, Chris Luntley (2:03:39).

Leamington C&AC’s Andy Savery produced an impressive performance at the Frankfurt Marathon, clocking 2:27:24 to cross the line 53rd out of 14,513.

Shura Kitata Tola of Ethiopia won the race in 2:05:50, with Kenya’s Vivian Cheryuiot improving her personal best to 2:23:35 to win the ladies’ race.

Meanwhile, Kenilworth Runners’ Jane Kidd was in fine form once again, winning the LV60 category at the Worksop Halloween Half Marathon.

Her time of 1:40:13 puts her in the top 20 UK times this year in her age category.

The race was won by Harvey Speed of Coventry Godiva in 73:00 and there were 2,485 finishers.

Kenilworth Runners’ Connor Carson won the Ascott under Wychwood multi-terrain Charity Run 10k on Sunday in 35:20.

Stef Lunn was second lady in 47:44.

Stephen Chalkley, Simon Mottershead and Tom and Pauline Dable also took on the testing local race.