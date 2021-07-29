Wiltshire bowlers scupper Warwickshire ladies' hopes in John Trophy

Warwickshire's winning rink in their Johns Trophy game

PICTURES BY CAROL NORTON

Despite every effort Warwickshire’s bid to reach the quarter finals of the Johns Trophy was scuppered at Cheltenham Bowling Club when Wiltshire won 135-109.

Highest, and only, winning rink for Warwickshire went to Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Anita Cowdrill (RLS), Di Medhurst (Stoke) and Trish Jarvis (Wolvey) who were trailing 2-14 at 9 ends but 3 shots on the 10th gave them the encouragement they needed and they went on to win 23-16.

Liz Wooding, Abbie Ward and Heather Mills in their Johns Trophy game

Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) with Wendy Hobbis (Welford), Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) struggled to start and were 2-9 down at 10 ends but again 3 shots on the 10th end helped their cause and they managed to stay close finishing just 4 shots adrift 17-21.

Kirsty Richards, with Abbie Ward (both Whitnash), Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry) and Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) started slowly but soon picked up enough shots to make them level 9 all at 10 ends but despite 5 shots on the 17th end putting them one ahead they weren’t able to hang on to the lead and finished 17-22.

Yvonne Pick with Zoe Barnard-Rowland (both Welford), Liz Crowther (Lillington) and Janice White (RLS) started strongly picking up 6 shots on the 2nd end but their opponents were having none of it soon pulling back to 10 all at 6 ends. They continued to go ahead and despite a valiant effort at the end by the Warwickshire team the final score left them 20-27 adrift.

Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Lynne Innes (Stratford), Anna Molony (Avenue Leamington) and Aleen Shuttleworth (Stoke) were fairly evenly matched to start and 10 all at 9 ends, but then the opposition started to pull away and even 4 shots on the last end weren’t enough to save them from losing 19-26.

County President Mary Wheildon presents Stratford's Elspeth Summers with her blazer badge

Moira Parsons with Wendy Holloway (both Welford), Dawn Horne (RLS) and Sue Hornsby (Lillington) were also evenly matched for the first half of the game but were unable to retain the momentum and finished 13-23.

FRIENDLY

Somerset Sweltering in Warwickshire

Jaguar Bowling Club was the venue for the annual friendly match against a 5 rink team from Somerset who braved the heatwave and played 15 ends before deciding enough was enough leaving Warwickshire with a winning score 82-58.

Warwickshire's highest winning rink in their friendly game

Highest winning rink went to Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) with Vivienne Belt (Sherwood Park), Brenda Beere (Grange Ladies) and Sue Hornsby (Lillington) who set off at a pace and never slowed eventually winning 27-9.

Maureen Edwards with Sigrid Thomas (both Rugby Thornfield), Jean Williams (Stratford) and Jenny Corn (Lillington) started slowly but soon started to pull ahead to eventually finish 20-7.

Mary Wheildon (Warwick Boat Club) with Joy Cooke (Blossomfield), Lynne Innes and Elspeth Summers (both Stratford) were 10 all at 11 ends but managed to hold on to a final win 14-12.

Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) with Christine Harding (Rugby Thornfield), Di Medhurst (Stoke) and Pat Gagg (Lillington) were slow to start but soon started to pull back to 7 all on 9 ends and held on to win 13-11.

President Mary Wheildon presents Janet Miller (Grange) with her blazer badge

Chris Cooke (Southam) with Donna Kerr (Lillington), Janet Miller and Heather Mills (both Grange Ladies) weren’t so fortunate and finished 8-19.