County bowls ladies make great start to Middle England League

Warwickshire's highest winning rink in their first Middle England League game against Leicestershire

WARWICKSHIRE v LEICESTERSHIRE

Nuneaton BC was the venue for the first of the Middle England League matches and although the forecast was questionable the rain held off and the sun came out towards the end of the afternoon enabling everyone to enjoy cake and a drink outside after the game. Warwickshire won the match 110-97.

Highest winning rink went to Moira Parsons with Wendy Holloway (both Welford), Margaret Grosvenor (Lillington) and Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) whose winnability was never in doubt as they went from 7-3 at 5 ends to 14-5 at 10, and 20-6 at 15 eventually winning 29-7.

Warwickshire's Walker Cup team

Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Tracey Wheeler (Welford), Di Medhurst (Stoke) and Janice White (RLS) followed a similar pattern winning 29-11.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Joy Cooke (Blossomfield), Heather Tredgold and Chris Cooke (Southam) started slowly but 6 shots on the 5th end put them in the lead 9-4 and although the opposition wasn’t going to let them get away with too much they managed to hold on to the lead and finished 18-17.

Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) with Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry), Anna Molony (Avenue Leamington) and Trish Jarvis (Wolvey) were fairly evenly matched with their opposition but couldn’t quite manage a win, losing 12-17.

Yvonne Pick (Welford) with Dawn Horne (RLS), Aleen Shuttleworth and Elaine Taylor (both Stoke) were level 7 all at 8 ends and only 1 shot adrift 14-15 at 17 ends but their opponents dug their heels in and they finished trailing 14-21.

Sue Hornsby with Donna Kerr (both Lillington), Lynne Innes (Stratford) and Mary Wheildon (Warwick Boat Club) were 4 all at 7 ends but that was when their opponents took control and they finished 8-24.

County President, Mary Wheildon, was delighted to award Colt Badges to Anna Molony (Avenue Leamington) and Tracey Wheeler (Welford).

WARWICKSHIRE v GLOUCESTERSHIRE

The day was cold and damp but the spirits of the Warwickshire Ladies Team were high as they stepped on to the green at Lillington BC to play Gloucestershire in the 2 rink National Walker Cup Trophy.

Kirsty Richards with Helen Slimm and Abbie Ward (all Whitnash) together with Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) started strongly and were 15-4 up at 10 ends when the opposition started to fight back to leave the score 16-14 at 18 ends but the home team held on finishing with a winning score of 22-14.