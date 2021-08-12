Bowls round-up - thrilling win puts Avenue through to semi-final of Wardrop Cup

.

ROYAL LEAMINGTON SPA: ﻿A late flourish saw Royal Leamington Spa’s men complete a remarkable turnaround in their 5-triples match away at Wolvey last weekend. Defeat was looming with Spa trailing by 19 shots at the halfway point and Wolvey still holding a healthy 59-42 lead with just 5 ends remaining. However, in a dramatic finish, Spa took 41 shots in the closing ends, conceding just 9, to take an 83-68 shot win that had looked highly unlikely for most of the afternoon. The charge was led by Captain Bill Claridge, Paul Smith and Dave Turner. Trailing 6-12 after 10 ends, they dropped just one more shot on their way to a 23-13 win. Dave Wigman (19-12) and Mervyn Taylor (15-9) gave Spa two more rink wins and although Greville Reader (12-17) and Jim Tighe (14-17) both lost, a late flurry of shots reduced their deficits significantly.

Spa ladies avenged their narrow “Top Club” defeat by Welford at last week’s County Finals when the two sides met again last weekend in the Warwickshire Area Final of the National competition. Once again, Spa secured victories in the singles (21-14) and pairs (20-8) games and despite holding narrow leads over Welford in both triples and fours approaching the closing stages, a potential 4-0 win slipped through their fingers as Welford just took the triples (18-17) and Fours (14-12). Despite the 2-2 tie, Spa comfortably took the match on shots, 70-54. In the next round Spa will face the winners of the Worcestershire Area Final.

LEAMINGTON HOME GUARD: Home Guard travelled to Myton Road on Tuesday for a 4 rink triples away fixture with Warwickshire County Council which the Guard managed a single shot win with a score line of 59-58. The Guard only achieved one winning rink, going to Pete Larkin supported by Pete Warren and Clive Antrobus, and they were never headed being 3-7 up after 9 ends and dropping only 3 further ends to finish 24-9. Les Woodfield’s rink consisting of Neil Duxbury and Jaimie Wade who after being five shots down never fully recovered to finish 11-13 down. John Henfrey with Keith Lewis and Alan Rawlinson were two shots down after 9 ends and after dropping a six succumbed to a 14-18 defeat at the finish. Martin Bailey assisted by Colin Chamberlain and Brian Smith ended the first half only one shot down but then only managed to win 4 more ends going down 10-18 at the close.

SOUTHAM: Southam had a close Coventry Six match away to Rugby Thornfield winning 55-53.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Bob Jardine with Roger Jones (first game for the club) Brian Meacham, Stuart Dunne who were never in trouble throughout 12-8 up at 10 ends winning 25-13.

Denis Ward (skip) ,Ted Coupe, David Adnitt, Ken Tredgold again were in control

14-11 up at 10 ends, winning 21-17.

Stuart Rowley (skip) Terry Dunne, Arnold Goad, John Dover lost 9-23.

The ladies were also in fine form away to Lillington winning 45-27.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Wendy Jeffs with Sheila Lyne, Rosalie Ward who were always in control of their game 9-3 up at 10 ends winning 18-5.

Heather Tredgold (skip) Barbara Godfrey, Janet Thornley also were never in trouble 9-5 up at 10 ends winning 18-5

Sue Thornicroft (skip) Carol Bradley, Marie Bromwich were always in catch up 5-9 down at 10 ends losing 12-15.

LILLINGTON: The ladies won a 3 triples friendly at Bilton 40-36.

Pam Ponting, Liz Leddy and skip Chris Venn edged the first 8 ends 6-5 against a Sheila Hussey trio and after a close second half tussle gained victory by single shot 14-13

Margaret Stephens, Helen Ellicott and skip Pippa Mace trailed 4-7 at 8 ends but recovered in the second period against a home rink skipped by Joan Hollis to win 14-10

Jenny Ekins, Jean Redgate and skip Pauline Smith trailed 6-8 to a Elaine Creswell trio but failed in a late fightback to lose 12-13

Lillington's men won their home friendly to Matrix, 5 x rinks 103 – 77

Martin Buggins, Mick Smith, Steve Poole and skip Martin Preedy trailed a Mick Bayliss rink 8-12 at 10 ends and the visitors continued their advantage to win25-16

Mike Davies, Peter Gagg, Dave Harwood and skip Keith Francis led 9-4 at 10 ends against a Roger Bowler rink and extended their lead for a solid 19=9 win

Fred Bannister, Philip Hoare, Paul Wakem and skip John Henfrey eased into a 13-3 lead at 10 ends, enhanced in the second period for a convincing 25-12 victory against a Pete Mabbs rink

Alan Wiggins, Greg Monkman, Ian Henderson and skip Nigel Roach levelled 8 all at 10 ends then the visitors under visiting skip Graham Clarke eased ahead for a 21-15 win.

Mike Riley, Dave Rocket, John Buggins and skip Malcolm Welch led a John Slinn rink 11-7 at 10 ends but extended their lead significantly in the second half for a comfortable 26-10 win.