Bowls news from Lillington, Royal Leamington Spa, Home Guard and Southam

LILLINGTON

Mixed Friendly Lillington BC vs Oakfield 4 x triples, Oakfield won 74-48

Paul Wakem, Rosemary Murphy and skip Steve Poole led 8-5 at 10 ends but a late flurry of 9 shots in 3 ends by a Howard Wilkins trio ensured a 18-10 victory for the visitors

Sid Solanki, Pam Ponting and skip Tony Stafford trailed by 10 shots after 9ends but held there own In the second period against an Oakfield rink skipped by Chris Mousley to lose 12-22

Clive Radford, Suzie Clarkson and skip Val Joyce started well enough leading 6-4 at 9 ends but a dominant spell by the visitors skipped by Tony Moskreedy enabled Oakfield to wi 18-11

Martin Buggins, Helen Ellicott and skip John Buggins fought a close contest throughout against a visitors trio skipped by jim Dean who edged the 18th end to win 16-15

Ladies Friendly LBC vs Corley, 2 x triples and 1 x pair, Corley won 44 – 33

Pauline Smith, jane Henfrey and skip Liz Crowther trailed 6-9 at 9 ends and continued to be second best in the second period to lose 12-17 against a Jean Kembrill trio

Margaret Roach, Helen Ellicott and skip Chris Ward were in a comfortable lead 10-5 after 9 ends but were gradually overhauled to lose 13-14

Grace Gallacher and Pippa Mace had an even start against Barbara Speneril and Bett being 4 all at 8 ends but the Corley pair took control to win 13-8

ROYAL LEAMINGTON SPA

After having made a faultless start to the season, it was two consecutive home defeats for Royal Leamington Spa’s men last week.

In a 4-rink match against a touring side from Cardiff Bowling Club, a fine performance from the foursome of Dick Allibon, David Turner, Phil Davidson and Dave Wigman saw them take a 24-11 win. However, elsewhere on the green it was the visitors from Wales who took the honours, with Mike Wallace (16-17), Michael Edwards (13-20) and Dave Turner (11-25) all beaten as RLS succumbed to a 64-73 loss.

It was a similar story the following day in a 4-triples match with neighbours Whitnash. With 10 of the 18 ends played, there were only two shots separating the teams, but despite Tony Cowley, Richard Weare and Greville Reader powering to a 27-10 win over Les Woodfield, Whitnash were too strong for Spa on the other rinks. Mervyn Taylor went down 9-17 against Keith Billington, Jim Tighe was beaten 10-19 by John Strain and Dave Wigman lost to Graham Cluff 9-21, as Whitnash condemned Spa to a second straight defeat, 55-67.

HOME GUARD

Home Guard welcomed Warwick Boat Club to Victoria Park on Thursday for a 3 Triples fixture which narrowly went Home Guards way with a score line of 42-40. The Guard achieved two winning rinks the highest going to Les Woodfield supported by Pete Warren and Alan Rawlinson, Les achieved a 9-3 lead after 9 ends however despite a second half rally by the Boat Club the Guard held on to a 16-12 win for the home side. Martin Bayley assisted by Mike Davies and Mike Hall managed a single shot victory having been down 4-7 at the halfway stage, only conceding 3 further ends to secure a 13-12 win. Pete Larkin with John McDermott and Brian Smith suffered the only defeat after a first half 7-8 reversal and a strong second 9 by The Boat Club trio to finish 13-16 down

SOUTHAM

Southam proved to be the better side in their mixed away match away to Rugby Police with a 76-63 win.

Highest winning rink was skipped by Denis Ward with Velisa Brown, Heather Brooks, Barbara Godfrey who led throughout their game 5-2 at 5 ends, 11-8 at 10 ends winning 24-11.

Wendy Jeffs (skip) Brian Meacham, David Adnitt, Rosalie Ward were in a close game at the start of their game 5-5 at 5 ends, 11-11 at 10 ends then took control to come out winners 30-18.

Aubery Brown (skip) Bob Jardine, Arnold Goad, John Dover had a tight game

3-2 at 5 ends, 7-5 at 10 ends finally getting over the line by one shot 13-12.

Stuart Rowley (skip) Sandi Couchman, Peter Godfrey, Carol Bradley were leading at the start of their game 6-4 at 5 ends, 9-8 at 10 ends but then lost their way not scoring another shot to lose 9-22.

They continued their winning form at home to Welford in the KDL 54-48.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Bob Jardine with Aubrey Brown, David Adnitt, Velisa Brown who were never in trouble 5-4 after 5 ends, 9-8 after 10 ends winning 22-13.

Denis Ward (skip) Wendy Jeffs, Tony Hoffman, Rosalie Ward also led throughout their game 4-3 after 5 ends, 9-7 after 10 ends winning 16.13.

Ted Coupe (skip) Arnold Goad, Sue Thornicroft, Jamie Langston were 3-7 down at 5 ends but pulled back to 11-11 at 10 ends but the away side had the better finish to win16-22.

The winning run came to an end in their away mixed match at Banbury Central losing 48-53.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Bob Jardine with Peter Godfrey, Heather Brooks, Carol Bradley who had no trouble in their game 7-5 up at 5 ends, 14-6 at 10 ends winning 27-9.

Wendy Jeffs (skip) David Adnitt, Sheila Lyne, John Dover also led throughout their game 7-0 at 5 ends, 13-3 at 10 ends winning 16-14.