World number three heads star-studded WarKens line-up

The University of Warwick/Kenilworth Squash look set to field their strongest team to date against Birmingham University on Tuesday evening as the battle for play-off spots in the Premier League hots up.

With Sarah-Jane Perry away playing a series of events in the US and a number of their regular stars also missing, the Warkens are showing the depth of their firepower by bringing some serious players into their starting line-up.

The star of the show is undoubtedly Egyptian Ali Farag.

The winner of the US Open and ranked three in the world, he has taken the squash world by storm this season thanks to his attacking style.

He is backed up by Malaysian number one Nafiizwan Adnan, who will be at second string, with Mahesh Mangaonkar, world-ranked 63, completing an impressive top three.

Team manager Steve Townsend, whose side lie just outside the top two going into the second half of the campaign, said: “We’re tremendously excited to welcome Ali Farag to the team, who’s making his debut.

“We know his presence will lift the team and everyone involved.

“We’re very lucky to have a player of such amazing talents donning our shirt, not to mention the rest of the star-studded team.

“Match night can’t come quickly enough for us and to take another positive step towards the end-of-season play-offs is our mission.”

The action gets under way at 7pm and tickets are available from the University Sports Centre reception (02476 523011).