Williams has all the ingredients to succeed...and now the drive

Cleary’s boxer Lewis Williams’ first few weeks with the Great Britain camp have certainly given him food for thought.

The 18-year-old, who has been training up in Sheffield alongside Anthony Joshua, has his sights firmly set on the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast next year.

However, following initial assessments at the English Institute of Sport, he will need all the help of his sponsors, Rowleys Butchers in Warwick, who are providing him with lean meat, if he is to achieve his aim.

“In the first weeks at GB I’ve had my eyes opened,” said Williams. “They’ve done all sorts of tests, screening my body to find any weaknesses in my muscles, teaching me how to strengthen the weaknesses in my personal strength and a conditioning plan for there and while I’m at home.

“They also have taught me how to avoid injuries with new stretching techniques and nutritional advice.

“They did my body fat percentage - I’m seven-and-a-half at present - to see if I am at a healthy weight.

“They found I am very lean for my size.

[They also did] grip tests, strength tests, speed tests, lung tests and much, much more.

“There’s no stone unturned and they leave nothing to chance.

“I’ve been told to up my intake of food as we train three times a day.

“I’m not eating enough to sustain my weight of 88kg. I’ve been given a diet which should hold my weight and also increase my weight and get me to my maximum, which is 91kg, as soon as possible.”

Williams, who has been picked for the GB Championships on December 7, received a further boost after an appeal in the Leamington Courier Series for help with his transport was spotted by Tony Wilson, managing director of Tollbar Volvo of Warwick.

Tollbar has provided Williams with a car which will help the teenager juggle his Great Britain commitments with his mechanical engineering course at Coventry University.