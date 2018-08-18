Whitnash unable to complete the double over Leamington

Royal Leamington Spa’s men avenged their defeat at the hands of Whitnash earlier in the season, coming back with an 111-75 win from their six-triples friendly last weekend.

Gradually opening up leads on five of the six rinks, Spa held a ten-shot advantage over their hosts by the half-way point and continued to turn the screw as the afternoon progressed.

The trio of Alan Taylor, Malcolm Wickens and Dick Williams finished as Spa’s top rink, defeating Chris Lea 25-11, closely followed by Dave Turner who beat Geoff Barnes 21-10.

With further wins for Spa’s Dick Allibon against Keith Billington, (20-12), Graham White against Keith Shuttleworth (16-11) and Jim Tighe against Graham Cluff (15-12), it was left to N Woodbridge to prevent the whitewash as he took the final rink for Whitnash, 19-14 against Dave Gardner.

Leamington Home Guard began the week by completing the double over Warwickshire County Council with a 68-42 away win in a four-rink triples encounter.

Home Guard claimed all four rinks, the highest of which was skipped by Mike Harrison assisted by Ray Bethell and Pete Larkin with a scoreline of 19-7.

Harrison was 13-4 up after nine ends and only conceded two further ends.

Brian Smith managed a 17-9 victory with Mike Hall and Ray Pratt in support against County Council president Alex Mackintosh.

Les Woodfield, assisted by Alan Rawlinson and Pete Warren, managed a 20-15 victory after being 8-5 down after eight ends.

Alan Mansell, Sally Warren and John McDermott won their rink by a single shot.

Home Guard played the first leg of their annual fixture at Whitnash on what turned out to be a very cold evening, succumbing to a 85-67 defeat in a five-rink triples encounter.

Home Guard secured victory on just one rink, Les Woodfield claiming the honours courtesy of an eight-shot victory.

Pete Larkin skipped the best of the losing rinks, going down by two shots.

Stand-in skip Keith Glenn lost out 14-11, Mike Harrison suffered a ten-shot reverse and Brian Smith went down 20-9.

Defending champions Daniel Ellicott and Di Thurlbeck beat Alan Harbour and Grace Gallagher 21-8 in the final of Lillington Bowls Club’s Rheams Trophy knockout competition.

Meanwhile, Lillington’s Jenny Corn produced a shock in the opening round of the women’s singles at the Bowls England National Championship when she beat Littleport and England’s Ellen Falkner 21-15.

However, she suffered a 21-10 second-round defeat to Broadway’s Sue Davies, herself a former England player.