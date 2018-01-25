Warwickshire Bears fight back to sink Otters

Warwickshire Bears battled to a hard-fought 53-50 win at home to Exeter Otters in Division One South on Sunday.

Bears struggled to contain Jordan Bright and found themselves 29-18 down at half-time.

They slowly chipped away at the deficit and took the lead in the closing minutes of the final quarter thanks to the shooting skills of Dan Gill and Ben Haigh.

“That was a close call,” admitted Bears coach Tom Masterson.

“I’d like to thank Otters for such a great game that was fought all the way until the final buzzer.

“With Derek Hall and Ian Beach having to start today’s game, I think they were brilliant and helped us grind out a win.”

Bears’ third string had earlier crashed to a 61-29 defeat to Jaguars 2.

Bears kept pace with their more experienced rivals and were still in the game at half-time, trailing 29-23.

However, Jaguars pulled away in the second half, allowing coach Jacob Robinson to fully utilise his squad, including Junior Para Athlete award-winner Ellan Fraser.

“This was a tough game that we knew was coming,” admitted Robinson.

“But as always Bears 3 pulled together to deliver a fantastic performance from start to finish.

“I am pleased to have had the chance to put Ellan in for her first senior match and am impressed with the manner in which our developing players handled themselves against such fierce opponents.”

Anyone interested in playing for Bears can contact them by email at info@bearswbc.com or call Masterson on 07946 518354.