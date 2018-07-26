Warwick to kick off Jumps season after landing an extra meeting

Warwick Racecourse will act as the curtain-raiser for the 2019/20 Jumps season after securing an extra fixture in next year’s racing calendar.

The British Horseracing Authority has announced that Warwick - part of Jockey Club Racecourses (JCR) - will open the season with a two-day meeting on September 23 and 24 – bringing the number of fixtures held at the racecourse to 19 for the year.

Andre Klein, general Manager at Warwick Racecourse, said: “It is exciting that we have been provided with another date at Warwick, expanding our fixture list to 19 meetings from September to May.

“It shows a lot of confidence in what we have achieved at the racecourse in recent years.

“This is a reflection of the wonderful work carried out by our track staff and contractors that have been engaged to get our racing surface to the level it currently is.

“There has been a lot of investment, both time and money, and now racing fans in the Midlands can enjoy more local Jumps racing on their doorstep.”

Paul Fisher, chief executive of Jockey Club Racecourses, echoed Klein’s sentiments, saying: “I am especially pleased that Warwick will stage an extra fixture in 2019, starting the Jumps season with a two-day meeting.

“This comes after the successful expansion of its May Racing Carnival this year and really highlights how Warwick is continuing to go from strength to strength to now be recognised as one of the country’s top small Jumps courses.”

JCR is scheduled to stage 347 racing fixtures in 2019, according to British Racing’s Fixture List.

The total is nearly a quarter of all 1,511 fixtures run in Britain and is made up of 186 Flat fixtures, 160 Jumps fixtures and one mixed card.

Tickets are now on sale for the remaining 2018 fixtures at Warwick and racegoers are encouraged to buy in advance to secure the best prices from www.warwickracecourse.co.uk