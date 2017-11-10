Tommy Silver could be the golden ticket for Nicholls

Business Networking Raceday returns to Warwick today (Friday) with former England Rugby World Cup-winning star Mike Tindall the guest speaker ahead of the afternoon’s seven-race card, writes David Hucker.

The feature race is the £15,000 Integral Novices’ Chase over two miles which has attracted 11 entries, with Paul Nicholls responsible for three of them.

Nicholls’ multiple winner Bagad Bihoue has a lot to do at the weights but his Tommy Silver, part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson and rated at 146 over hurdles, could be in with a chance on his chasing debut.

Shantou Rock won well on his first run over fences at Newton Abbot for Dan Skelton and runner-up The Unit did the form no harm when finishing third to the classy Willoughby Court at Huntingdon last Sunday.

Fields Of Fortune failed to win on the flat but will have been well-schooled by Alan King for his jumps debut and could get off the mark in the Visit The All New Racing UK.com Juvenile Hurdle which gets racing under way at 12.50pm. He may have a fight on his hands from We Have A Dream who has had three runs in France and bypassed an engagement at Market Rasen yesterday.

The longest race of the afternoon is the Hy-Kleen Of Warwick Novices’ Hurdle over three-and-a-quarter miles and Whitsbury trainer Paul Henderson looks to have this on his radar with four entries.

With the stable out of form, however, it is difficult to get excited about any of the quartet and two that make more appeal are Kim Bailey’s Station Master, who ran well on his hurdles debut at Exeter and dual bumper winner Just A Thought, who finished runner-up at Chepstow for Rebecca Curtis.

A large field looks in prospect for the concluding George Mernagh Memorial Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, in which Liz’s Dream would have to defy a penalty for her Fontwell Park win.

Diva Du Maquis was runner-up on her debut here in May, while Glenmona should improve for her run at Stratford last month.